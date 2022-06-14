LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested overnight in connection to a shooting during a robbery on Sunday evening.

Littleton Police said a woman was shot during a robbery on the Big Dry Creek Trail in Progress Park around 8:43 p.m. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Two women were walking, and they were approached and they (the suspects) asked for her purse. The woman said no, and then she was shot in the leg,” Littleton Police Department spokesperson Sheera Poelman said.

The woman is recovering and police said the two suspects were able to get away with the woman’s purse that could have her keys and cell phone inside.

“The bullet hit her leg and missed bone and arteries and no surgery was needed,” the victim’s daughter Ella Babeon told FOX31. “She should be back home soon and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Police were searching for a teenage boy and a teenage girl.

After a search warrant was issued and executed in the 1300 block of South Lowell Boulevard, the juvenile was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy is facing charges of first-degree assault and aggravated robbery.

Police are asking people out enjoying the park to be vigilant. If you have headphones in, take at least one out so you can hear what is going on around you.

Police have spoken with some witnesses, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.