DENVER (KDVR) – This coming Sunday, Sept. 3, is “National Cinema Day,” and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.

Over 3,000 theaters across the country are planning to take part in this day designed to breathe life back into the industry as they continue to recover from the pandemic-imposed shutdowns.

On Sunday, these 14 movie theaters within 10 miles of downtown Denver will be offering $3 tickets to all of their showings.

Local theatres participating in National Cinema Day

Regal UA Denver Pavillions & RPX

500 16th Street Mall #310, Denver

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Sloans Lake

4255 West Colfax Ave., Denver

Harkins Arvada 14

5550 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

AMC Dine-In Cherry Creek 8

3000 East 1st Ave., Denver

AMC 9+CO 10

826 Albion St., Denver

Century 16 Bel Mar and XD

440 South Teller St., Lakewood

Harkins Northfield 18

8300 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Westminster

8905 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Regal UA Colorado Center & IMAX

2000 S Colorado Blvd. Suite C, Denver

Regal River Point & RPX

3565 South Platte River Drive, Sheridan

Regal UA Colorado Mills IMAX & RPX

14500 West Colfax Ave. Suite 600, Lakewood

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

10655 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Regal Continental & RPX

3635 South Monaco Parkway, Denver

Century Aurora 16

14300 East Alameda Ave., Aurora

To see the full list of businesses participating in this promotion, visit National Cinema Day’s homepage, where you can find a full list of all movie theaters honoring the holiday in your area.