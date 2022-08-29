DENVER (KDVR) – This coming Sunday, Sept. 3, is “National Cinema Day,” and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.
Over 3,000 theaters across the country are planning to take part in this day designed to breathe life back into the industry as they continue to recover from the pandemic-imposed shutdowns.
On Sunday, these 14 movie theaters within 10 miles of downtown Denver will be offering $3 tickets to all of their showings.
Local theatres participating in National Cinema Day
Regal UA Denver Pavillions & RPX
- 500 16th Street Mall #310, Denver
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Sloans Lake
- 4255 West Colfax Ave., Denver
Harkins Arvada 14
- 5550 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada
AMC Dine-In Cherry Creek 8
- 3000 East 1st Ave., Denver
AMC 9+CO 10
- 826 Albion St., Denver
Century 16 Bel Mar and XD
- 440 South Teller St., Lakewood
Harkins Northfield 18
- 8300 Northfield Blvd., Denver
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Westminster
- 8905 Westminster Blvd., Westminster
Regal UA Colorado Center & IMAX
- 2000 S Colorado Blvd. Suite C, Denver
Regal River Point & RPX
- 3565 South Platte River Drive, Sheridan
Regal UA Colorado Mills IMAX & RPX
- 14500 West Colfax Ave. Suite 600, Lakewood
AMC Westminster Promenade 24
- 10655 Westminster Blvd., Westminster
Regal Continental & RPX
- 3635 South Monaco Parkway, Denver
Century Aurora 16
- 14300 East Alameda Ave., Aurora
To see the full list of businesses participating in this promotion, visit National Cinema Day’s homepage, where you can find a full list of all movie theaters honoring the holiday in your area.