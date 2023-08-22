DENVER (KDVR) — The record high temperatures for the first day of school Monday brought challenges to some Denver schools without air conditioning.

With another day in the upper 90’s, 14 Denver Public Schools decided to release students early on Tuesday. Those schools are:

Godsman Elementary

Steele Elementary

Bryant Webster Dual Language

Robert F. Smith STEAM High School

Stedman Elementary

Polaris Elementary

Columbine Elementary

Cowell Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Goldrick Elementary

Cory Elementary

Carson Elementary

McMeen Elementary

University Park Elementary

Stedman Elementary School in Park Hill has fans set up around the school. Staff have opened windows, turned off lights and closed blinds, but the temperature in some of the classrooms was near 90 degrees Monday.

“We had some issues. Some kids were complaining they had headaches, some of them cried,” said Maddelyn Lascra, a third-grade Spanish teacher.

So Principal Michael Atkins and the school district decided to release students early Tuesday.

“I didn’t want that to be a barrier for learning and more important a barrier for safety, “Atkins said.

Transportation and meals were still provided.

Stedman is one of the 24 schools slated to get air conditioning thanks to a voter-approved bond measure in 2020.

“We are on the list to receive AC. The construction has begun here at Stedman, it just won’t be complete this year, but we are hopeful that this is the last Aug. 22 that we are dealing with the heat,” Atkins said.

But even after all that work is complete at those schools, there will still be 30 DPS schools without AC.