DENVER (KDVR) — Even Woody and his pal Buzz Lightyear couldn’t hold a candle to this Toy Story.

Thousands of toys are patiently waiting to be played with by thousands of boys and girls thanks to the 13th annual FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive along with our partners from the Salvation Army, Macy’s, D.R. Horton and Hand and Stone.

“This year, we’re helping over 5,000 children across Denver metro,” said Maj. Richard Pease of the Salvation Army.

Every one of those 5,000 children will discover a brand new toy this year thanks to the annual FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive — and you.

“We need folks to go out and buy a new unwrapped toy for ages 12 and under. So for example, might be like this Lego set or this baby doll,“ Pease said.

From Dec. 1-20, donated toys will be gathered by the Salvation Army and then given to the parents and guardians, unwrapped.

“We would like them unwrapped so that parents have the opportunity to wrap them,” Pease said. “So they know what Santa is putting under the tree on Christmas morning.“

Donating a toy could not be easier, and that is where you come in. Just stop by a store and buy a toy for a girl or boy, 12 years or younger. Then drop it off at any Salvation Army, Macy’s, Hand and Stone or D.R. Horton sales center. You can even drop your toy off at the FOX31 studios in Denver.

You can also always visit the Angel Tree at Macy’s. Just pick a tag off of the tree. Each one represents a child in need. It has the wish list of what they want and then just go shopping for it, bring it back, and you get to keep the top of the tag as an ornament.

Putting a smile on a child’s face? That is the best gift of all.