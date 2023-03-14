Police need help locating a statue stolen from the Hotel De Paris museum in Georgetown. (Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for the person or people who stole a 133-year-old statue worth $4,000 from a Georgetown museum.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the director of the Hotel de Paris Museum, Kevin Kuharic, told officers on March 4 that a statue was missing from the courtyard.

Kuharic told police that he was walking through the courtyard of the museum, located at 409 6th St., when he looked up to the top of the old rock wall and saw a statue was missing.

According to Kuharic, the statue is described as:

Putti with a pan from J.L. Mott Iron Works of New York circa 1890

36 to 40 inches tall

Weighs 40 pounds

Made of cast iron and zinc composition

Part of a pair with the other statue left on opposite wall

Worth $4,000

In a police report, GPD said an officer discovered that the thief accessed the roof from the south side of the hotel through a chain link fence and climbed up. The officer found several shoe prints that had frozen in the leftover snow. The officer said the shoe print was similar to a Vans shoe.

After investigating the prints, the officer believed the theft took place within 48 hours of when Kuharic reported it to the police.

GPD said the suspect or suspects walked to where the statue was placed and removed it along with its wooden base. Officers said the suspect was able to remove it effortlessly because the wooden base had rotted over the years.

GPD is asking anyone who may have information on the location of the statue or the identity of the suspect or suspects to contact their department at 303-569-2555.