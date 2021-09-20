130 pages of arrest documents released in Barry Morphew case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arrest documents containing 130 pages of information were released Monday in the case against Barry Morphew.

On Friday, a judge ruled that the prosecution presented probable cause that there is a reasonable belief that Morphew may have committed murder in his wife Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance on Mother’s Day 2020.

Morphew was arrested in May and is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

What the affidavit says

Barry Morphew said he was suspicious his wife was having an affair long before she disappeared.

Social media apps were searched by Barry

Barry claimed Suzanne was asleep in bed snoring the last time he saw her Mother’s Day morning

Airplane mode was activated on Barry’s phone the morning Suzanne went missing

Barry said Suzanne never told him she wanted a divorce

Bary said he did not know she was having an affair

Investigators questioned Barry about an affair of his own

Tranquilizer boxes and a sheath were found in the home, but Barry said they were used for animals

Messages were sent to Suzanne by Barry the day she disappeared saying he loved her and missed her.

Barry Morphew released on bond

The judge set bond at $500,000, cash only, which was posted by Morphew and he was released from jail around 1 p.m. Monday. Morphew will be required to pay for and wear an ankle monitor. He also will be required to stay in Chaffee County, not with his daughters in Gunnison County.

Last month, prosecutors outlined their investigation in detail in open court.

Timeline of Suzanne Morphew disappearance

Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:

Morphew’s trial is set to begin May 3, 2022, and is set to conclude by June 1.