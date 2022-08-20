LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

According to the City of Longmont Public Safety Office, police were dispatched to the area of Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue at 1:49 p.m. Officers received a call of a drive-by shooting near a basketball court.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy with injuries and transported him to a local hospital. The teen died from his injuries.

A second boy, 15, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, but police said he is expected to recover.

Both victims were Longmont residents.

According to police, officers made contact with a person of interest. Patrol personnel, detectives and the special investigation unit are all investigating the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have surveillance video of the area to call the Longmont Public Safety tip line at 303-774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.