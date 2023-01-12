AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was injured after driving a car through a fence on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. at 14892 E. Kansas Place. Police said the teenager drove through the fence but never hit any houses.

Police said there were four other people in the car at the time of the crash; three girls and one boy, who were all under the age of 15 years old.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The homeowner said that something like this happening has been a fear of his.

“I think about it all the time, anytime I’m in the backyard I always think that something like this might happen. Sometimes you see people speed through here. I always tell myself that anytime I’m crossing this area that we may need a light over here so that people can slow down a little bit. People are people and they’ll speed and do whatever they want,” the homeowner said.

Police said the 13-year-old was cited for careless driving, driving without a license, and failure to provide insurance.

The crash is under investigation.