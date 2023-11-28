DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a teenage girl died over the weekend in Aurora after a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot her during a family party.

It happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of Norfolk Street, according to the Aurora Police Department. The area is southwest of Interstate 70 and North Airport Boulevard.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. and worked to save the girl’s life until medics responded, police said. The girl later died at a hospital.

Police said the boy stayed on the scene and was taken into custody on counts of manslaughter and juvenile in possession of a gun.