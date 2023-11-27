DENVER (KDVR) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and booked into jail on second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old man in Aurora on Sunday night.

The Aurora Police Department said they believed the suspect was the victim’s stepson.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified 40-year-old Dominic Ramon Robinson as the victim.

The 13-year-old was not identified due to his age, according to police.

Aurora Police responded to the 16000 block of East Easter Circle around 9 p.m. and found an unresponsive man lying in an entryway. He had “multiple obvious stab wounds to his torso,” police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The 13-year-old suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.