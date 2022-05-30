Pueblo, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers responded to a report of a boat capsized by high winds on Lake Pueblo Sunday evening.

The call about the boat came in around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses saw 13 people, eight juveniles and five adults, were on the boat at the time. When CPW arrived on the scene, all 13 people were in the water which was around 60 degrees.

The rangers were able to rescue 11 of the people in the water. The survivors were taken to an area hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The remains of one adult were recovered, while the search for the other missing adult continues.

“We’re requesting that boaters avoid the middle channel of Lake Pueblo between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman. “Search and rescue efforts are underway and boaters are reminded to give space to our patrol boats and search vessels. Please avoid the area.”

CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team, MERT, is using sonar to search the 80 to 90 feet of water in which the boat capsized.

The identity of the deceased adult will be released as soon as their next-of-kin is notified.

This article will be updated as more information is released.