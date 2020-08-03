20 Denver businesses ticketed for COVID-19 violations this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – Nearly two-dozen businesses in Denver were cited this weekend for violating COVID-19 regulations, FOX31 has learned.

The enforcement comes after Mayor Michael Hancock promised a crackdown during his weekly news conference on Friday.

Problem Solvers has learned that 13 tickets were issued on Aug. 1 and 2, bringing the total to 50 since Safer-at-Home enforcement began. Two of those businesses that were ticketed, Welcome Inn and Your Mom’s House, were closed because of the violations.

Additionally, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has issued 12,529 warnings to date, including 995 specifically for mask-related issues since the beginning of Safer-At-Home.

The following businesses were ticketed during the first weekend of August:

8/2 — Welcome Inn (3659 Chestnut Pl) – ticketed, closure, and placard for violation of Public Health Order (PHO) and face covering order

8/2 — The Retro Room (2034 Larimer St) – ticketed for violation of PHO observed on 8/1

8/2 — Pedal Hopper (2265 Lawrence St) – ticketed for violation of PHO, previously ordered to not operate.

8/2 — Homegrown Tap and Dough (1001 S Gaylord St.) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

8/2 — Mecca Tavern (815 Federal Blvd) – ticketed for violation of PHO, patrons sitting at bar w/o 6 feet between parties.

8/1 — AT&T (1501 S Colorado Blvd) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee.

8/1 — Stranahans Whiskey (200 s Kalamath St) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

8/1 — Family Dollar (4701 Peoria St) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee

8/1 — 7-11 (380 e 17th St) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee. 2 nd GV

GV 8/1 — Salon Ocampo (1733 W Mississippi Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order and PHO

8/1 — Your Mom’s House (608 E 13th Ave) –ticketed, placards, and closure for violation of PHO and Face covering order.

8/1 — Urban Sombrero (16221 E 40th Ave) – ticketed for violations of face covering order by employees.

8/1 — The Squeeze (5395 48th Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering by employee.

FOX31 has also learned that seven businesses were ticketed on Friday. Of these, PT’s Show Club on W Evans Avenue, PT’s Show Club on Gakena Street and Zanzibar on Larimer Street.

7/31 — Pt’s Show Club (1601 W Evans Ave) – ticketed, placard, and closure for violation of PHO and orders previously issued 7/30

7/31 — Qdoba (4955 S Ulster St) – Ticketed for violations of face coverings by employees.

7/31 – Pt’s Show Club (3480 S Galena St) – ticketed, placard, and closure for violation of PHO and orders previously issued 7/25

7/31 — Griffin Tavern (5062 s Syracuse) – ticketed for violation of face coverings by employees

7/31 — Tetra Lounge (3039 Walnut St) – ticketed for violation of face coverings by employees and patrons

7/31 — Zanzibar (2046 Larimer St)—ticketed, closure and placard for 10% of capacity not wearing mask, no social distancing, no seating system in place, and bar operating as normal.

7/31 – JD’s Bar (201 W 48th Ave) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees and alcohol service after 10pm.

