DENVER (KDVR) — A reward for information on the deaths of two teens and one adult that were killed back in April was just raised to $12,000.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into the deaths of 14-year-old Adrion Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Uriel Reyes-Medina.

The three people killed in an April shooting were identified as Adrion Foster (left), Jayden Hoyle (middle) and Uriel Reyes-Medina (right) (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The three were killed in the 3700 block of North Peoria Street back on April 8 at 6 p.m. The teens and man were killed after a shooting between moving vehicles that began in Denver and ended with a car crash.

Over the past six months, DPD said investigators determined that three or four young men were in the suspected vehicle and that their actions resulted in the death of Foster, Hoyle, and Reyes-Medina.

According to DPD, the three or four suspects are known to police, but additional information is needed to bring charges against them.

To encourage those with information to come forward, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added $10,000 to the reward bringing the new total to $12,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $12,000 reward.