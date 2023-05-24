DENVER (KDVR) – Sixteen people between the ages of 19 and 35 were indicted in Boulder County after a drug distribution investigation called “Operation Blue Steal.”

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the four-month investigation included the seizure of 30 pounds of fentanyl, and about 124,000 pills including blue M/30 pills, rainbow M/30 pills and blue “Versace” pills. BCSO said this has a street value of $500,000. M/30 pills are counterfeit pills designed to look like traditional prescription pills.

Investigators also seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $100,000, according to the sheriff’s office, 2.5 pounds of heroin and 0.36 pounds of cocaine.

As of May 24 at 11 a.m., 10 of the 16 people facing charges have been arrested. The charges each individual faces are outlined below by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and include a variety of charges related to drug distribution, attempted kidnapping and violating the state’s organized crime act.

Javier Alejandro Roque-Gomez, 28, COCCA (organized crime) and narcotics charges

Jose Guadalupe Polanco-Perez, 27, COCCA and narcotics charges

Jose Alfonso Diego-Alvarez, 19, COCCA, narcotics, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, and attempted kidnapping charges

Carlos Alfonso Ytuarte-Quinones, 35, COCCA, narcotics, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, and attempted kidnapping charges

Alexis Omar Gasga-Garcia, 23, COCCA, narcotics, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, and attempted kidnapping charges

Adan Alberto Quiriarte-Jara, 28, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, and attempted kidnapping charges

Alan E Hernandez-Guzman, 29, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, and attempted kidnapping charges

Jose Soto-Aviles, 29, narcotics charges

Candelaria Ramirez-Ibarra (Cande), 35, COCCA and narcotics charges

Joana Villagrana-Ortiz, 34, COCCA and narcotics charges

According to the sheriff’s office, the Boulder County Drug Task Force began arresting those facing charges on May 12.