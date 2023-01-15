Thornton, Co. (KDVR) – Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Thornton police listed Avina Ochoa as a runaway, but her family said her being gone this long is very out of character.

“I just feel very sad and kind of numb, I’m trying not to think of the worst,” Her mother, Marie Sanchez, said “She’s very determined to get what she wants in life. She just recently joined basketball, which is a new good thing for her to try to get out of that mind space, but she makes a lot of friends. She’s easy to like, easy to love sticks up for others and is great.”

She was last seen Friday near her home around Carnation Way and Yucca Way.

Avina Ochoa (Credit: Avina’s mother) Avina Ochoa (Credit Thornton Police)

Sanchez told FOX31 that Avani has had issues in the past, but it’s always been something they’ve been able to work through.

“She’s usually takes a walk if she gets upset to kind of calm herself or listen to music,” she said. “Walking typically helps calm her and gather her thoughts and she comes back and we gather her thoughts and we talk about it and figure out how to get past it.”

Thornton police said Avani is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 109 pounds and has red curly hair, glasses and lip and nose piercings. She was last seen in a black hoodie, black sweats and black and white shoes.

Anyone who knows where she might be or has seen her is urged to call 911.