DENVER (KDVR) — Nothing will keep Jude Kofie from playing his music.

Jude was born with a hole in his heart and underwent surgery at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children to repair it at just 2-months-old.

The piano prodigy is now 12-years-old and loves to play for staff and patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday.

February is heart month, and February 7 through 14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.