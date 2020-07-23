12-year-old girl killed in shooting in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot in Fountain on Wednesday.

According to KXRM, officers responded to a home on Kasson Drive about 5:45 p.m.

When Fountain Police Department officers arrived, they found the girl with a single gunshot wound to the face. Civilians attempted life-saving measures but the child died at the scene.

Detectives are at the home investigating. No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not yet provided details as to what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.

Tipsters wishing to reman anonymous can contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at: 719-634-7867.