12-year-old El Paso County boy becomes ‘9-1-1 Hero’ after texting for help during home invasion

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it named a 12-year-old boy as a 9-1-1 Hero.

According to the sheriff’s office, Arturo Hernandez used his quick-thinking skills when an intruder broke into his house in the middle of the night on December 12, 2019.

While Arturo’s mother distracted the intruder, Arturo texted 9-1-1 instead of calling because he knew the intruder might hear him on the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that even though Arturo was shaken and couldn’t remember the exact numbers in his home address, he was able to provide the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Leah Stevens with the street name, the color of his home and even the description of his family’s cars outside.

Thanks to Arturo, law enforcement arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody without anyone getting hurt.