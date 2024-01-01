ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Several laws take effect in Colorado in the New Year.

One of those laws bans the use of plastic bags for purchases at retail stores and styrofoam from restaurant take-out orders.

A 12-year-old from Arvada said she has been advocating for this change since she was five. Madhvi Chittoor said the ban will help mitigate the impacts on climate change and the environment.

“When I was 5 years old, I watched a CNN documentary called ‘Midway, a plastic island.’ It showed the garbage and plastics, they were all over the beaches and oceans,” said Chittoor. “Everything decomposed except the plastic pieces. Also, the civilization where the plastic trash is coming from is very far away from Midway Island. It’s still all over the shore and that’s the really sad thing about it.”

It’s what inspired Chittoor to become a climate activist.

“So first, I wrote a book called ‘Is Plastic My Food’,” she said.

From there she worked with city leaders and state lawmakers.

“Governor John Hickenlooper and Governor Jared Polis to declare April as plastic and Styrofoam pollution month for all of Colorado,” said Chittoor. “I even did river clean-ups in the South Platte River.”

She said she also brought changes to Jefferson County Schools.

“There was a big switch from styrofoam school lunch trays to compostable beget trays. This affected, like 86,000 students in all 155 schools. Now, to date, more than 28 million styrofoam trays have been eliminated from the landfill,” she said.

Chittoor believes if restaurants and retail stores pivot to more eco-friendly options it will also have a positive impact on health.

“Styrofoam leeches styrene, it’s a carcinogenic chemical, and it leaches into our food when it comes to contact,” said Chittoor. “Styrene is also non-biodegradable. “

She told FOX31 that this change is a step in the right direction, but believes more work needs to be done.

“I would like more stricter laws on generally all types of plastic,” she said. “I want the public, all people, businesses, and government to refuse plastics. Let’s all come together and fight against plastic pollution and climate change.”

Chittoor hopes Colorado becomes a role model for other states.

Meanwhile, you will start to see the plastic and styrofoam ban go into effect on Monday, Jan. 1. Once retail food establishments’ previous inventory is depleted they have to make the transition to other more eco-friendly options.