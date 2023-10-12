DENVER (KDVR) — A 12-year-old accused of stabbing a classmate at a school in Denver last week is now charged with attempted murder and bias-motivated crime.

The victim’s father said he was told the 12-year-old Hispanic suspect stabbed the 12-year-old victim, a Black student, at least in part because of his race.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 5 at Marie L. Greenwood Early-8 in Montbello. The following day, the victim’s parents told FOX31 he was stabbed in the head and shoulder by a student who was using scissors as a weapon.

“They told me there had been an incident and I needed to get to Children’s Hospital right away,” Theodore Temple, the victim’s father, said at the time.

According to Temple, the suspect was not supposed to be in the same art class as his son. He said the other child went “straight toward him.”

Prosecutors haven’t said how they arrived at the conclusion that the attack was racially motivated, but Temple said there were remarks on social media that indicated as much.

The suspect is charged with a total of seven counts:

Attempted murder

First-degree assault

Weapon on school property

Bias-motivated crime

Interference with school

Violent juvenile offender

Aggravated juvenile offender

Temple told FOX31 the day after the stabbing that his son is recovering and in good spirits.