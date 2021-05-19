12-year-old boy reported missing from Jeffco found safe

Jason Hegwood, 12, was last seen in the early afternoon of May 19, 2021. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE 10:28 p.m. The 12-year-old reported missing from Jefferson County has been found safe, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old last seen early Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Hegwood is white, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen in the area of 11500 West Fair Avenue, near Summit Ridge Middle School, between 1:50-2:50 p.m. He wore a light pink Vans hoodie, black pants and a white, checkered backpack.

Authorities say he is endangered and encourage anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 911.

