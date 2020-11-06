12-year-old boy missing, endangered in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Golden on Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jasiah Serna left his residence in the 11000 block of Spruce Canyon Circle at about 7 p.m.

Jasiah is 5 foot tall with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair, and was last wearing camo sweats and brown boots.

The sheriff’s office released these photos:

Jasiah’s parents and sheriff’s deputies have searched the home and areas surrounding the home and have not located him.

If you see Jasiah, call 911.