DENVER (KDVR) — A 12-year-old boy died Sunday after what police said was an “exchange of gunfire” between the owner of a stolen vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle.

Denver Police said it received a report of a vehicle theft in the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard.

The owner, a man, told police he was tracking his vehicle using an app. Police said the owner eventually located his vehicle in the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street.

After the owner approached the vehicle, he was involved in a gunfire exchange with the occupants of the stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the 12-year-old drove the vehicle to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, where police found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Police said it appeared other occupants of the vehicle ran away before police arrived.

The vehicle owner that shot him was contacted at the scene and had not been arrested as of Tuesday while the case is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 12-year-old and said his cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound.

FOX31 will provide updates on this story as they become available.