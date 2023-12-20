ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 12-year-old boy is with child protective services after reportedly being discovered abandoned and alone at an Adams County apartment complex on Nov. 27.

Adams County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Sherman said deputies discovered the boy while responding to reports of someone sleeping under a stairwell at the complex.

“They woke him up and discovered it was actually a 12-year-old boy who was there all alone,” Sherman said. “He was actually supposed to meet his parents the previous night, and his mom never showed up. He hadn’t eaten since a day or so prior.”

Adams County victim advocates step in to help boy

Sherman said deputies bought the boy food and drinks before turning things over to Sara Schimpf and the department’s Victim Services Unit.

“We typically don’t get juveniles who are homeless on their own, so that was heartbreaking for my whole team,” Schimpf said.

Schimpf said they let the boy rest in a family room area at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and provided him with warm clothing and more food.

“All of our motherly instincts wanted to come in and help him, and help him thrive to get the support he needed,” Schimpf said.

After about six hours, she said the boy was turned over to child protective services.

At last check, she said the boy is doing well as he prepares to be placed into a new full-time living situation.

It remains unclear what led to the boy ending up in the situation, according to the sheriff’s office. Sherman said the boy’s mother is under investigation for child abuse and could face additional charges.