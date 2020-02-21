12-year-old awarded 911 Hero Award in El Paso County for “poised response during a frightening time”

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 12-year-old was awarded the 911 Hero Award after stepping into action when a fight broke out between two dogs at his home on Jan. 9.

Andrew Gravil called 911 for help after his grandmother attempted to separate the two dogs from fighting and was severely bitten.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Mindy Belger received clear and concise information from Andrew. He answered all her questions, remained composed on the phone and followed all of Belger’s first-aid instructions.

On Friday, Andrew met the Security Fire Department Firefighters and paramedics who responded to his home on Jan. 9.

The sheriff’s office says they are proud of Andrew for his “poised response during a frightening time.”

Because of his courage and dependability in a crisis, the sheriff’s office and the El Paso Teller 911 Authority presented him with the 911 Hero award.

Congratulations to Andrew!