12 Thanksgiving safety tips

DENVER (KDVR) — Cooking fires are the top cause of home fires in the U.S., according to Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan. It’s no wonder Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment.

“In 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, the peak day for such fires,” Morgan said in a statement.

To help keep you and your loved ones stay safe, DFPC urges everyone to follow these safety tips:

Keep a Class, A,B, C rated fire extinguisher readily available in your kitchen.

Cover a pan fire with a lid and remove from the heat source and never pour water onto an oil or grease fire.

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working.