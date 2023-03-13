DENVER (KDVR) — It was a violent weekend in the Denver metro. FOX31 learned about at least 7 shootings that took place in Aurora, Denver, and Commerce City resulting in 11 people injured and one killed.

Twelve people were shot in seven shootings over the weekend of March 12.

Aurora shootings

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings over the weekend between March 11-12.

Shooting on I-225

The first reported shooting occurred on northbound Interstate 225 near East 6th Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. According to APD, two adults, a man and a woman, were shot while driving on I-225.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the only suspect information they have is that a black SUV was involved.

Alleged road rage shooting near Smoky Hill Road

The second shooting seriously injured an 18-year-old woman in what APD believed was a road rage incident.

According to APD, the woman was shot near Smoky Hill Road and Chambers Road just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

APD said the suspects were in a stolen red Kia SUV. According to police, the driver and people in the stolen SUV were involved in a crash with the woman just before the shooting. When the suspects tried to leave, the woman chased them.

The victim told police that four males got out of the SUV and ran away. When she started running after them, one of them turned and shot her.

3 shot over stolen car on Montview Boulevard

Officers responded to a triple shooting over an alleged dispute of a stolen car.

According to APD, the shooting happened at around 4:49 p.m. in the 14000 block of East Montview Boulevard.

Investigators determined there was “some sort of dispute over a vehicle leading up to the shooting.” Three men were shot and one remains in critical condition.

Two of the suspects were described as younger teens who ran from the scene. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Argument leads to shooting on Havana Street

Officers in Aurora responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Havana Street southwest of Expo Park. The shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to APD, two women in the area got into an argument, and that is when they allegedly fired shots at each other. Only one woman was hit.

APD said the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the other woman is not known at this point.

Interim Aurora Chief of Police Art Acevedo responded to the shootings and said, “We’ve had several acts of gun violence this weekend in the city and we’re fortunate victims survived. The use of stolen vehicles is a common thread in too many violent crimes. @AuroraPD will not idly stand by while violent criminals opt out of accountability by fleeing.”

Denver shootings

Denver Police Department officers responded to at least two shootings in Denver over the weekend that resulted in 2 injuries and one death.

1 killed in neighborhood shooting

A Saturday morning shooting resulted in the only death so far this weekend.

On Saturday morning at around 1:51 a.m., police were investigating a shooting in the area of 50th Avenue and Quentin Street in the Montbello neighborhood.

The victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead a few hours later. Police did not release any information on a suspect.

Shooting outside sports cafe

Two people were shot outside the Ugly Dog Sports Cafe Saturday night.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, two people were injured following a dispute between a patron and a staff member at the sports cafe. The shooting happened at the cafe, located at 1345 Cortez St, at 10:50 p.m.

One of the victims remains in critical condition. Police are still looking for a suspect who was described as a Black or Hispanic man wearing a red jacket.

Commerce City shooting

Officers in Commerce City also responded to a shooting over the weekend.

Commerce City Police Department officers responded to shots fired call at around 1:51 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Pontiac Street. When officers arrived, they found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds.

CCPD said the two victims were in the street after leaving a house gathering when they were shot. The victims were transported to a local hospital but the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still working to determine what led up to this shooting.

If you have information on any of these shootings, you are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.