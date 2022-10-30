AURORA, Colo (KDVR) – A vehicular crash left a dozen people injured Saturday evening, many of which have been described by officials as having life-threatening injuries.

Aurora Fire Rescue and the Aurora Police department responded to reports of a two-car crash in Aurora around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

When APD arrived at the scene of the crash, which was near the intersection of Buckley Road and Kent Drive, they said they discovered 12 people with injuries, “many of them with life-threatening injuries.”

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as a result of this.

The northbound lanes on the stretch of Buckley Road near this intersection were temporarily closed as APD’s Traffic Unit processed the scene.

The extent of these 12 victims’ injuries is not known at this point, but FOX31 will update this story once that information has been released to the public.