DENVER (KDVR) — A new lawsuit was filed against the City and County of Denver Tuesday on behalf of 12 protestors alleging unconstitutional assaults by the Denver Police Department during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

The lawsuit follows a jury trial in March, where the City and County of Denver was found liable for $14 million for violating the First and Fourth Amendment rights of the protesters who filed suit, who claimed police hurt them during the demonstrations.

The new lawsuit states that officers with the Denver Police Department used “constitutionally unlawful crowd control tactics, including kettling, indiscriminate and unwarned launching of tear gas and flashbangs into crowds and at individuals, and shooting projectiles at protestors….DPD and its mutual-aid officers knowingly placed these protestors in physical danger through indiscriminate use of excessive force.”

Two attorneys who were a part of the $14 million suit, Elizabeth Wang and Makeba Rutahindurwa of Loevy & Loevy, are attorneys for the plaintiffs in the new suit as well.

According to Wang and Rutahindurwa, the suit also claims that police used a variety of tactics to intimidate and deter people from “exercising their First Amendment right to exercise freedom of speech, peaceably assemble, and petition for redress of grievances.”

“Despite being roundly condemned by a federal jury in the earlier suit, Denver’s policymakers continue to dig in their heels and refuse to admit any wrongdoing on the part of the officers they ultimately supervise,” said Wang. “This head-in-the-sand attitude is a recipe for further police violence and other serious civil rights violations. Denver’s absolute refusal to consider significant institutional and policy changes and disciplining of violent officers is irresponsible from both public safety and public finance perspectives.”

Another man claiming to have been injured during the George Floyd protests in May 2020 filed a lawsuit against the City and County of Denver in April.