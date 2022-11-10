DENVER (KDVR) — Veterans Day is on Friday and restaurants in the metro area are giving back to the Veterans to Farmers organization on Thursday.

There are 12 restaurants in Denver participating in “Dine Out For Veterans” by giving 10% of each meal cost directly to Veterans to Farmers.

“Veterans to Farmers helps assist veterans to assimilate effectively, productively, and permanently into private citizenry through agricultural training and education. Veteran classmates work alongside each other, learning new skills and experiencing the grounding effects of the farm,” the organization shared.

Here are the restaurants that are participating all day on Nov. 10:

The “Dine Out For Veterans” event will raise money and awareness for Veterans.