LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and deputies from the Larimer County Jail brought down a drug trafficking group that focused on distributing narcotics within the corrections facility, leading to a dozen arrests Friday.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, employees at the jail noticed an increase of drugs coming in undetected towards the end of 2021. After investigating, deputies learned inmates were using the internal communications system, inmate tablets, to coordinate the selling and trafficking of drugs.

Investigators started intercepting mail that reportedly contained methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Suboxone strips. Investigators found the paper sent to inmates in the mail was soaked in drugs and some drugs were infused in the ink and seams of envelopes.

In all, 12 people were arrested, facing various drug trafficking, money laundering, and the introduction of contraband charges.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said there are multiple people with outstanding warrants related to this operation.

As a result, the jail is now changing policy and will require all personal inmate mail to be digitally scanned and sent via inmate tablets.