EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) – In an effort to support the state’s wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers on Saturday.

According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge.

“We understand that any electric outage is inconvenient for our customers and appreciate their patience as our crews continue their work on this vital project,” area manager for Xcel Energy, Daniel Trujillo, said.

Crews with the electric company plan to complete Saturday’s project by using helicopters to transport equipment.

“While there is never a good time to be without electric service, we’re taking steps now to ensure future safety and reliability,” Trujillo said.

According to Xcel Energy, customers that will be impacted have been contacted and informed of the disruption to service. Additionally, the company is working with businesses that are expected to be impacted by these outages so that they can remain open.

If you have any questions regarding Xcel Energy’s wildfire mitigation efforts, you can visit their website where they have outlined details on the project.

You can also reach out to the customer service line by calling 800-895-4999.