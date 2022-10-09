DENVER (KDVR) — Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street on Sunday.

The Denver Police Department said they have the female suspect in custody after the incident.

The department tweeted an alert shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday of a large police presence in the 3300 block of W. 14th Avenue of a barricaded suspect.

FOX31 spoke with an 11-year-old boy who said he and his 7-year-old brother were going door to door to offer to do work for extra spending money.

He said when a woman in a house on the corner of Irving opened the door she pulled his younger brother inside.

“I turned my back, this crazy woman over here, running inside with my brother!” he said.

The boy tried to get his brother back by yelling at the woman, he said.

“I’m all like ‘give me my brother back’ and she’s all like ‘this is my baby.’ She starts singing a lullaby,” he said.

The boys managed to run from the home and scream for help.

FOX31 spoke with the boys’ mother over the phone, who said she is grateful to have them home safe.

“That woman grabbed my baby,” she said.

Denver Police have not yet provided any additional details about the suspect or the incident.

