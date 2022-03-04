PARACHUTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the 11-year-old girl killed after tripping and falling under a moving school bus.

The victim, identified as Annaliese (Anna) Backner, was a resident of Parachute.

The coroner’s office said Backner was a sixth grader at Grand Valley Middle School.

Police said the girl was running to catch her bus at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, when she tripped and fell on the ground as another school bus was moving and she was run over.

Parachute Police, Grand Valley Fire and Garfield County sheriff’s deputies went to the location, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said the investigated cause of death is blunt force injuries, and the investigated manner of death is accident.

It will take several weeks for the child’s cause and manner of death to be finalized, the coroner’s office said.