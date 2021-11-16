11-year-old girl missing from Westminster

Lilly Ingalsbe, 11, was reported missing from Westminster on Nov. 16, 2021. (Credit: Westminster Police Department)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night from Westminster.

Lilly Ingalsbe told her mother around 3:30 p.m. that she was going to Countryside Park and has not been seen since, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The park is about a mile from the girl’s house at West 107th Avenue and Newcombe Street. View in Google Maps.

Lilly Ingalsbe description

  • Height: 5 feet 2 inches
  • Weight: 111 pounds
  • Hair: Auburn
  • Clothes: Last seen weearing a red fleece button-up outfit, all-black glasses and an orange backpack

Anyone who may have seen Lilly is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

