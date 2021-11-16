11-year-old girl missing from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night from Westminster.
Lilly Ingalsbe told her mother around 3:30 p.m. that she was going to Countryside Park and has not been seen since, according to the Westminster Police Department.
The park is about a mile from the girl’s house at West 107th Avenue and Newcombe Street. View in Google Maps.
Lilly Ingalsbe description
- Height: 5 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 111 pounds
- Hair: Auburn
- Clothes: Last seen weearing a red fleece button-up outfit, all-black glasses and an orange backpack
Anyone who may have seen Lilly is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.