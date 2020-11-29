11-year-old girl killed in Park County sledding crash

by: Colleen Flynn

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol reported an 11-year-old girl was killed in a sledding crash on Park County Road 60 on Saturday.

According to officials, Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas was driving a 2018 Ford F250 that was towing four children on sleds affixed by tow straps on the snowpacked, icy roadway.

When one of the children fell off a sled, Herrera brought the pickup truck to a stop but an 11-year-old girl on another sled was unable to stop. She slid under the truck, suffering fatal injuries.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the cause of the crash, according to CSP. The incident is still under investigation.

