PARACHUTE, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old girl died while trying to catch her school bus Thursday morning.

Police said the girl was running to catch her bus at 7:30 a.m., tripped and fell on the ground as another school bus was moving and she was run over.

Parachute Police, Grand Valley Fire and Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies went to the location but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, police said.