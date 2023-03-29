DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Aurora Police Department held a special swearing-in ceremony to celebrate the newest member of their law enforcement family.

Eleven-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is from Pearland, Texas near Houston, and has been battling terminal brain cancer since 2018. DJ dreamed of becoming an officer and made that a goal beginning in 2022.

On Monday, DJ was made an honorary deputy and officer by DCSO Undersheriff David Walcher. This was DJ’s 758th swearing-in ceremony.

“Thank you, DJ, for allowing us to be part of your family, and welcome to ours!” said DCSO in a Facebook post.

Cancer warrior Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel became an honorary deputy/officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Aurora Police Department. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Cancer warrior Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel became an honorary deputy/officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Aurora Police Department. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Cancer warrior Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel became an honorary deputy/officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Aurora Police Department. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Cancer warrior Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel became an honorary deputy/officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Aurora Police Department. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Cancer warrior Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel became an honorary deputy/officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Aurora Police Department. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The number 758 holds a special place in DJ’s heart as that was the badge number of his friend, Abigail Arias, who passed away from cancer.

Aurora Chief Art Acevedo’s previous leadership in both Austin and Houston caught the eye of DJ’s father, and he reached out to APD asking them to be DJ’s 758th agency.

“He [DJ] says, ‘well daddy you told me if a person dies or passes then they stop talking about you, bringing up your name, you’re pretty much gone. So I want to make sure that everybody remembers her [Abigail],'” DJ’s father shared.

While DJ reached this tremendous milestone, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“From this point on, he’s going to go ahead and keep going until his gas runs out, which means when God calls him home,” DJ’s father said.

DJ has traveled all across the country to meet and become a part of law enforcement agencies.

DJ’s story is truly inspiring as doctors originally only gave him a few months to live back when he was diagnosed, but his family credits the ceremonies and community support for giving him the spirit to keep fighting.

When asked why DJ wanted to become a police officer, he said he was inspired by a chance encounter he had with three Houston Police Department officers during Hurricane Harvey.