11-year-old boy pays it forward after his popsicle stand was robbed

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old boy is turning his sad story into a generous one after his popsicle stand was stolen.

The boy and his younger brother were selling refreshments at Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial when their popsicles and money were stolen. The boy received money from donors, hoping to make up for the theft.

The donations ended adding up to over $1,000. However, the generous 11-year-old isn’t planning on keeping the money.

The boy wants to donate his new-found wealth to Arapahoe Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 31 in support of first responders. The boy and his family plan to meet at Cherry Knolls Park Friday at 3:30 p.m. to present a check to Arapahoe FOP Lodge 31, and to thank the deputy that helped the boy and his brother when their money was stolen.

The boy and his brother are also planning a grand reopening of their popsicle stand on the same day, surrounded by deputies from Arapahoe FOP Lodge 31.