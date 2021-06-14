11-year-old boy hit and dragged by SUV in Aurora remains in serious condition; driver arrested for DUI

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a SUV and dragged a considerable distance while crossing the street on his bike Thursday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 13th Avenue crosswalk at North Chambers Road.

The boy was crossing the street when he was struck by the GMC and dragged a considerable distance before the driver realized what happened and stopped, according to witnesses.

Bystanders lifted the SUV off the boy and a woman pulled him out, according to police.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver, 33-year-old Hector Eduardo Garcia, was arrested for vehicular assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and and failure to yield to a pedestrian.