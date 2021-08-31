11-year-old attacked, robbed while selling popsicles at local park

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old’s park refreshment stand is out of business after a teenage boy attacked and robbed him.

The boy and his younger brother had brought a cooler to Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial Sunday evening so they could earn some money selling popsicles, sodas and candy to others at the park.

Around 7 p.m., while the younger boy was playing with other kids, a teenage boy pushed the 11-year-old to the ground and stole the cooler and cashbox.

The boy wasn’t injured, but said it was painful when he was pushed over.

When the boys’ father drove by the park on his way home from work, he found them crying and then called the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The attacker is described as a teenage boy with short brown hair who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall. There was another male with him, but the 11-year-old was unable to describe him. The two left in what was described as a run-down black sedan.

The suspects could face charges of robbery (a felony), assault and child abuse.

if anyone has any information, they can call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Tipline at 720-874-8477.