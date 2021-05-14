11 people sick after eating at local Chipotle, health department investigating

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Eleven people say they became ill after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in Parker. Five were members from a local high school tennis team.

Kristi Ryan says her family got more than was on the menu when husband Jeff brought home from the location at Parker Road and Arapahoe burritos for the family.

“We had three burritos, a burrito bowl and a soft taco,” she told FOX31’s Dan Daru.

Within 36 hours the entire family, except for dad Jeff, was sick.

“Vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, we all had a low-grade fever, body aches, it was awful,” Kristi said.

Eight-year-old Grace went to urgent care for severe dehydration. The rest of the family was given prescribed medication.

“This is an anti-nausea medication Zofran, this is the generic version of it, but this was what we were all prescribed,” said Kristi.

Kristi Ryan told The Problem Solvers she called the restaurant three times and Chipotle’s corporate office once.

“The restaurant itself didn’t seem overly concerned. They said ‘yeah, somebody will get back to you.’ I tried calling their corporate office and you can’t talk to anyone, they direct you to their website,” said Ryan.

Tri-County Health said it is currently investigating the Chipotle restaurant. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the following statement:

“CDPHE is partnering with the Tri-County Health Department on a suspected foodborne outbreak at the Chipotle located at 6710 S Cornerstar Way. The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, the cause of the illness has not been identified. Symptoms appear to be consistent with viral gastroenteritis, which is often caused by norovirus. So far, CDPHE has identified a total of 8 ill patrons and employees. Public health officials are working closely with the restaurant, which has implemented disease control measures.”

Kristi Ryan wants Chipotle to admit there was a problem. She would also like Chipotle to warn other customers of any potential health risk.

“I want other people to know, I don’t want other people to go there and get sick because, you know, it was horrible, it was horrible.”

FOX31 has also reached out to Chipotle on the Ryans behalf and has not heard back.