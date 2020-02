FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR)– An eleven mile stretch of Interstate 70 will close on Thursday for winter maintenance performed by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said I-70 will be closed in both directions between Frisco and Vail Pass starting at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasting through the early afternoon.

The closure is happening so that CDOT can prepare the interstate for the busy weekend of travel due to Presidents’ Day on Monday.

