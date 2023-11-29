DENVER (KDVR) — Not only is Colorado home to some of the best ski areas in the country, a new study found 11 cities make for the perfect winter wonderland destinations.

Architectural Digest searched through Yelp, Airbnb and other travel platforms to find the 95 best destinations across the U.S. for a winter getaway.

Architectural Digest looked at four key factors: luxury short-term lodging availability, winter active offerings, apres-ski scene of highly rated luxury bars and restaurants, and scenic views.

Overall, Colorado dominated the list with 11 cities picked. Of the top 10 spots, six of those destinations were in Colorado.

Top winter wonderland destinations in US

Vail, Colorado Aspen, Colorado Beaver Creek, Colorado Keystone, Colorado Lake Tahoe, California Frisco, Colorado Breckenridge, Colorado Park City, Utah Exeter, Rhode Island Alta, Utah

The other Colorado cities that made the list were Winter Park at No. 11, Telluride at No. 14, Crested Butte at No. 19 and Steamboat Springs at No. 28.

Vail secured the top best. Architectural Digest rated it an overall score of 95.01 out of 100.

Several of the top Colorado destinations were picked for their luxury lodging and apres-ski scene. Apres-ski is defined as a social activity after a day’s skiing.

Ski season is officially underway, and several areas have runs open. So, if you are looking for a winter getaway this season, you will have to look no further than your own backyard.