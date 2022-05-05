THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The 10th Annual “Chicano Pride Ride” is set for Saturday.

The motorcycle run raises money for scholarships for the Latin American Educational Foundation. Due to covid-precautions, the event was postponed in 2020 and 2021.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” says LAEF Executive Director Jim Chavez.

This year, a special motorcycle will be given away. It’s a motorcycle custom-designed by local motorcycle icon Larry Ortiz. Ortiz died due to COVID complications.

“Everybody thinks about Larry and the Ortiz Family,” participant John Chavez said.

The run’s kick-off location is Sun Harley Davidson at East 88th Avenue and Pearl Street. On-site registration is still available. Signup costs $60 for single riders and $65 for tandem.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000. Ramos Law is the title sponsor.