DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department along with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward increase for information on the murder of Ma Kaing.

The reward has now been increased to $10,000.

Kaing, 47, was a mother of four and a refugee from Burma. On July 15, around 11:39 p.m., Kaing was killed near her home in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. The president and CEO of the organization that manages the apartments where Kaing was killed said she was hit by a stray bullet while unloading groceries.

“Stray bullets from an automatic weapon hit her. Someone was firing from across the street in Freedom Park and bullets hit her,” said Sharon Knight, the president and CEO of Hope Communities.

Kaing’s son called 911 multiple times but said the dispatcher hung up on him. According to Knight, it took 40 minutes for the police to arrive.

Kaing was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now offering anyone with information on this homicide to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward that has now been increased to up to $10,000.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.