Mark Fox is wanted by the U.S. Marshals after escaping from Bent County Jail in July. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the four men who escaped jail late last month remains on the run, and now investigators are offering a reward for information that leads to his capture.

Mark Fox and the three other men escaped Bent County Jail in late July, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Two of the men were captured on Aug. 1 and the other died of a suspected drug overdose in Pueblo County.

Fox, 46, is described as a bald, white man. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to the Marshals Service.

In addition to his escape, Fox’s charges include conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud, obstructing a federal criminal investigation, extortion by mail and more.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit information via the USMS Tips App.