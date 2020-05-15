104-year-old Greenwood Village great-great-grandmother beats coronavirus gracefully

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 104-year-old great-grandmother in Greenwood Village beat coronavirus gracefully.

“Just at a time when we think she can’t provide more we get this, that’s Grandma,” great-grandson Tim Wilson said.

She is a grandmother to five, a great-grandmother to nine and a great-great-grandmother to one. Eva Wilson, born in 1915, lived through the Spanish Flu. Now, it has been three weeks since she tested positive for coronavirus.

“It had nothing to do with ventilators. She never went to the hospital. It has everything to do with her positive attitude and her outlook on life,” Tim said.

Wilson taught her family to live in the moment. At this moment, she’s living to see her loved ones again.

Through this difficult distancing battle with coronavirus, Wilson’s caretakers at Sunrise Senior Living stepped in to serve as a lifeline.

“In a time where you are told to stay away, you know this person is positive and you know what you can get with it, they have been over and beyond to make sure she is taken care of,” Tim said.

Sunrise recently sent Wilson’s family a video of her praying.

“She’s recited this prayer when her brother passed away and when her husband passed away,” Tim said, adding, “Appropriate wisdom from the matriarch at a time we can use it.”

Loved ones hope 104-year-old Wilson’s story shows that we can stay positive during this time, and that faith can help overcome many odds.

“If you think you will get this, know that a 104-year-old got it and got through it fine,” Tim said.