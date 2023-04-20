DENVER (KDVR) — Empower Field at Mile High is getting the most expensive facelift since the Denver Broncos’ home stadium was built more than two decades ago.

The Denver Broncos said the renovations are the “single-largest capital improvement in the stadium’s 22-year history.”

The drone video provided by the Broncos in the player above shows the extent of the project.

What exactly are the upgrades?

The South scoreboard is expanding by 70%, measuring 31 feet taller than the previous display.

A new all-inclusive hospitality space—located on Level 0—will be built exclusively for fans to enjoy on gameday.

The video control room will be rebuilt with cutting-edge technology, including a conversion to HDR, while the Tunnel Boards will also undergo significant enhancements.

The South Deck of Empower Field at Mile High will now feature permanent concessions for the first time ever.

The Broncos Team Store will undergo a 3,000-square-foot expansion. For the first time ever, customer restrooms will be installed in the store.

Two new elevators will be installed on both the east and west sides of Empower Field at Mile High to better assist ADA patrons and guests as they navigate various stadium levels.

While the Broncos’ season doesn’t begin until August, there are several events scheduled for the summer including Monster Jam, BBQ Fest and Taylor Swift.