PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – The top three types of stolen cars include the Chevrolet Silverado, Kia Optima and Ford F-250 truck, but thieves in Parker went for something much pricier in a bizarre auto theft at a Parker auto repair shop.

Parker Imports owner Adam Bennick’s worst fears were confirmed when he discovered $500,000 worth of damage at his business after receiving a call from police on Easter Sunday.

The thieves broke into the garage through a window and then used a $100,000 Jaguar and a Mercedes to ram open the shop’s huge garage doors so they could then steal two other cars that were being repaired.

“It is scary because they, people, don’t consider consequences therefore if they’re not considering consequences what are they capable of doing, and that’s terrifying,” Bennick said.

The thieves also stole thousands of dollars worth of tools, some of which belonged to one worker close to retirement.

“You’re messing with people‘s ability to be able to provide a service for not only customers but also for their families,” Bennick said.

The Parker Police Department told FOX31 that they are investigating the case and closely monitoring auto thefts year-round.

Bennick told FOX31 that three of the cars have been recovered, two were found in Arvada and the Jaguar was discovered just around the corner from the auto shop.

A black 2007 Acura TL with license plate 676ZAF is still missing.

Anyone with information should contact Parker Police.